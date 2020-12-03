Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Community Bank System by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

