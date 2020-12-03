Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill Sells 11,220 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $269,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearfield stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $324.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

