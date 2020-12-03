Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

