Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Chairman Sells $536,600.00 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GTLS opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $109.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

