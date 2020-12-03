Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 62,807 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,628.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average is $206.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

