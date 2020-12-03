CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

