CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.