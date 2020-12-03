Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMD opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cantel Medical’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMD. Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

