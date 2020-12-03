Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $29,347,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 185.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELY stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.