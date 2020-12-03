Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 1,596,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 194,101 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 85,779 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 691,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 102,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

