BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 443,479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $641,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $1,628.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

