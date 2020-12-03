BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 450,978 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $14,844,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.84. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.