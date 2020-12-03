Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,265,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,761,981. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

