B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.72 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

