Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arvinas worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,119,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 39.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

