Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after buying an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

