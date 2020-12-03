Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $365,337.30 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,337.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.