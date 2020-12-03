Andrea Davey Sells 5,817 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

