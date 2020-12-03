Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Anaplan by 41.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

