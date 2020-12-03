Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $193.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

