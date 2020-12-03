American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMNB opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

