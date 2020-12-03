American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 330.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.