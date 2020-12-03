Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 279,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $879,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 42,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,180.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

