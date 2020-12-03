Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,589.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.