Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

