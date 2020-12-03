Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 15.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

