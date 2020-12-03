Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $468,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,180.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

