Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $879,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,188.5% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 42,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

