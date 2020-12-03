Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Glenview Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

