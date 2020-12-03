Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,021.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

