Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,180.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

