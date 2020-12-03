Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $118,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

