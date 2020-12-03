Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 531,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 399,196 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,552 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

