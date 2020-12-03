Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 54.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

