Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.18 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

