Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 51,390 Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

