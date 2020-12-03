Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

