Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $102,894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.