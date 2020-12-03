Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

