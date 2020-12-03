Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,773 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 370.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 136.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 373,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NYSE:HAL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.