Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

