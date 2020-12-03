Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,364 shares of company stock valued at $35,742,956. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $281.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.63 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $293.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

