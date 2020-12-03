Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 196.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 181.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

