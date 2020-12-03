Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CURO Group worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $387,600 over the last three months. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CURO opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

