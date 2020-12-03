Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 203.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

