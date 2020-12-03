Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

ALGN opened at $505.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.