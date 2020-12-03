Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,170,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.