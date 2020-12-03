Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

