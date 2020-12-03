ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

