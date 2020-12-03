A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 286.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

